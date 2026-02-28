Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema, is making headlines for shocking reasons. His wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce, accusing him of infidelity and emotional cruelty. She claims Vijay was involved in an extramarital affair with an actress, causing her severe emotional distress.

This divorce has stunned fans and the media alike, as Vijay’s personal life takes a dramatic turn amidst his successful career.

Vijay’s Stardom

Vijay’s rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary. Known for his roles in hits like Ghilli, Thuppakki, Bigil, and Leo, he has built a massive fan following over the years. From a romantic hero to a mass superstar, Vijay has become one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. His powerful screen presence and dedication have earned him the title of Thalapathy, making him a household name.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Net Worth 2026

Vijay’s estimated net worth is around Rs 600 crore. He is one of the highest-paid actors, earning between Rs 100 crore and Rs 275 crore per film. Apart from acting, his income comes from brand endorsements and investments in real estate. His lavish lifestyle includes a luxurious beach-facing bungalow in Chennai worth Rs 70-80 crore and a car collection worth over Rs 8 crore, featuring top brands like Rolls-Royce and BMW.

Sangeetha’s Net Worth 2026

Sangeetha Sornalingam, Vijay’s wife, also comes from a wealthy family. With assets reportedly valued at Rs 400 crore, she is financially independent. Her family’s strong business background adds to her wealth, making the couple’s combined net worth exceed Rs 1,000 crore.

Vijay’s Political Career

In February 2024, Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), focusing on social justice and Tamil pride. As Vijay transitions from cinema to politics, the ongoing divorce controversy could affect his public image and influence his political journey.

Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan is also making news, with speculations about its release being delayed due to personal and professional issues. Fans are eager to see how these challenges impact the film and Vijay’s career.