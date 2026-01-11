Thalapathy Vijay’s jaw-dropping salary for his final film revealed

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has made headlines not only for its storyline but also due to its hefty budget and star-studded cast. This film marks Vijay’s last appearance before he shifts his focus to his political career. Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie features Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju as the female leads, while Bobby Deol plays a pivotal supporting role.

Massive Budget and Star Salaries

Jana Nayagan is reportedly one of the most expensive films in Tamil cinema, with a budget of Rs. 380 crore. Thalapathy Vijay, the film’s lead actor, has earned a massive Rs. 220 crore for his role, making him one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema for a single project.

Director H. Vinoth was paid Rs. 25 crore for his work on the film, while composer Anirudh Ravichander received Rs. 13 crore for his music. Supporting actors Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde were each paid Rs. 3 crore for their roles, with Mamitha Baiju reportedly earning Rs. 60 lakh.

Delay in Release

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, but the film faced a delay due to issues with the censor certificate. Despite the excitement surrounding its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not clear the film on time, leading to a postponement. This decision has caused disappointment among fans, who were eagerly waiting for the movie’s debut.

Financial Setback and Pre-Sale Success

The delay in the release has already caused a significant financial loss, with the film reportedly losing Rs. 50 crore. However, despite the postponement, the film’s pre-sales were incredibly successful, earning Rs. 32 crore on the opening day alone. The makers have expressed their regret over the delay and have assured fans that a new release date will be announced soon.