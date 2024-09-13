Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie: Budget, actor’s salary and more

Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay is on a high right now! His latest film, GOAT, released on September 5th, is breaking box office records, already earning a whopping Rs. 300 crore worldwide. But that’s not all—Vijay is already preparing for his next big project, Thalapathy 69, which might be his last film before he steps into politics.

GOAT is ruling the cinemas right now, with huge success at the box office. Fans are loving the movie, and it has quickly crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark globally. What’s even more impressive is that the movie, produced at a cost of Rs. 400 crore, was already making profits before it even hit the theaters! AGS Entertainment, the producers, smartly locked in deals beforehand, making it a win for everyone involved.

Thalapathy 69 Announcement

While GOAT continues to dominate the screens, Vijay is shifting focus to Thalapathy 69. This film is grabbing all the attention because it’s rumored to be Vijay’s last movie before he moves into politics.

On Friday, KVN Productions teased an exciting update on their X (formerly Twitter) page, They shared a heartwarming video with the caption, “The Love for Thalapathy. We all grew up with your films & you’ve been a part of our lives every step of the way. Thank you Thalapathy for entertaining us more than 30 years.”

Un ratham en ratham verae illai.. Uthirathil vithaithayae anbin sollai ❤️



The Love for Thalapathy

▶️ https://t.co/fd7M28fem1



We all grew up with your films & you’ve been a part of our lives every step of the way. Thankyou Thalapathy for entertaining us more than 30 years… pic.twitter.com/4TZi7xHErB — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) September 13, 2024

The video showcased moments of Vijay interacting with his fans over the years, along with fans expressing their connection to his films. It ended with the announcement that more details would be revealed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the phrase ‘one last dance’ began trending on X, as fans started speculating and sharing their emotions about Vijay’s possible farewell film. Fans also flooded social media with clips from their favorite Vijay films, embracing the idea of one final cinematic journey with their beloved star.

Teaming Up with Director H Vinoth

Thalapathy 69 will see Vijay joining forces with popular director H Vinoth, known for hit films like Sathuranga Vettai, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, and Valimai. This will be their first movie together, and fans are expecting something special. Vinoth’s storytelling style and Vijay’s star power are sure to make this an unforgettable film.

Vijay’s Biggest Paycheck Ever

If reports are true, Thalapathy 69 will give Vijay his biggest paycheck yet! Industry insiders are saying that he will be paid Rs. 275 crore plus GST for this film, making it his highest salary so far, even beating what he earned from GOAT. This shows just how big of a star Vijay is in the Tamil film industry.

Massive Budget Rumors

There’s also talk that Thalapathy 69 could be one of the most expensive films in Kollywood. The rumored budget for the movie is over Rs. 500 crore, fans are expecting a blockbuster filled with high-quality production and entertainment.

What makes Thalapathy 69 even more exciting is the buzz that this might be Vijay’s final film before he enters politics. For a while now, there have been rumors that Vijay is planning to join politics, and if that’s true, Thalapathy 69 will mark the end of his acting career. Fans are eager to see what’s next for their beloved star.