Thane court convicts Bangladeshi woman for illegal stay in India

The court asked the authorities to return the woman’s passport to her to facilitate the deportation process.

Representative Image

Thane: A court in Maharashtra’s Thane has convicted a Bangladeshi woman for staying in India even after the expiry of her visa and ordered her deportation.

A copy of the order of November 11 by Additional Sessions Judge G T Pawar was made available on Friday.

Sobironbegum Wahab Kha, alias Ratana Sinha, was arrested by the Navghar police in August 2023. Additional Public Prosecutor Manisha N Pawse proved in the court that her visa had expired in 2018.

While the defence argued that she had acquired Indian citizejailnship through marriage, the court rejected the claim, citing the “burden of proof” under the Foreigners Act.

“…She failed to produce any material on record to show that she married an Indian citizen and accordingly acquired Indian citizenship. Neither the marriage certificate nor any other document is produced on record,” the court said.

The judge sentenced her to 2 years, 2 months, and 18 days of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000. Since the woman has already spent that time in jail, the court ordered her immediate deportation.

The court asked the authorities to return the woman’s passport to her to facilitate the deportation process.

