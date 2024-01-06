Thane man loses over Rs 2 lakh to fraudsters offering job in Qatar varsity

The accused asked the victim to pay money for registration, document verification, visa processing and a medical examination.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Sakina Fatima | Published: 6th January 2024 1:44 pm IST
Thane: A 32-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra was allegedly duped by two unidentified persons who took more than Rs 2 lakh from him on the pretext of giving a job of professor in Qatar University, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered on Friday at the Ambernath police station, they said.

“The victim is a resident of Gautam Nagar area of Ambernath. In his complaint, he said that two unidentified persons posing as recruiters contacted him over the phone and emails and offered to provide him the job of professor at Qatar University,” an official said.

The accused asked him to pay money for registration, document verification, visa processing and a medical examination. Believing them, the victim transferred Rs 2,28,600 to the fraudsters between August and October 2023,” he said.

But when the victim sought to know when he would be appointed, they gave evasive replies. Finally, he approached the police and lodged a complaint, he said, adding that investigation into the case is on.

