Thane meat shop owner held for selling beef illegally

Acting on a tip-off about illegal meat trade, the police conducted a raid on the man's shop at Nizampura in the Bhiwandi area on November 29.

Representational image

Thane: Police have arrested a 38-year-old meat shopkeeper in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly selling beef in violation of the law, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal meat trade, the police conducted a raid on the man’s shop at Nizampura in the Bhiwandi area on November 29.

During the raid, they recovered 16 kg of beef, valued at Rs 5,500, from the shop, an official from Nizampura police station said.

Memory Khan Seminar

“Our team found the shop selling beef without any legal permission. After confirming the nature of the meat, we registered a case and arrested the accused,” the official said.

The accused has been booked under the provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, the police added.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd December 2025 11:21 am IST

