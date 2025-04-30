Thane woman jumps to death from 11th floor after argument over mobile phone

Thane: A 20-year-old woman died after she jumped from her 11th-floor home in Maharashtra’s Thane district following an argument over her “excessive” use of mobile phone, police said on Wednesday.

Samiksha Narayan Vaddi took the extreme step around midnight on Monday.

According to the Manpada police, the young woman had apparently been continuously speaking on her mobile phone that night. Her uncle, who is also the complainant in the case, asked her to stop and took away her phone.

Also Read Techie dies by suicide in Jagtial over dowry harassment

Samiksha then rushed to the hall of their flat and jumped from the gallery, said an official. She was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead.

“At present, an accidental death case has been registered. All angles are being examined to determine the exact sequence of events and any underlying causes that may have led to the suicide,” the official said.