Techie dies by suicide in Jagtial over dowry harassment

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old software engineer died by suicide in Jagtial on Thursday, April 24, allegedly due to harassment by her husband and his family over additional dowry.

The victim has been identified as Lakshmi Prasanna.

According to reports, the victim and her husband, Tirupati, had been married for two years and reside in Bengaluru. Her family alleged that despite giving dowry during the marriage, she was continuously harassed for more.

After visiting Tirupati’s home in Karimnagar district, the couple returned. Prasanna’s father brought her and her one-year-old son back to Jagtial on Wednesday. The next day, the victim ended her life, leaving a note on the mirror, asking her parents to look after her son and not to give him to her husband.

Also Read Harassed for dowry, woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Based on a complaint from her family, police registered a case against Tirupati, his parents.

Further investigation is underway.