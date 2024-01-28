‘Thank you Tejashwi’: RJD puts out ads in Bihar newspapers

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th January 2024 11:16 am IST
Patna: Faced with the possibility of imminent loss of power in Bihar, the RJD on Sunday put out full-page advertisements in newspapers to “thank” its young leader Tejashwi Yadav for his contributions as the deputy chief minister.

“Dhanyawad (thank you) Tejashwi,” say the advertisements put out in Hindi, from “state unit of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Mahagathbandhan Parivar”, in an obvious bid to boost the image of the 34-year-old leader, whose father Lalu Prasad heads the party.

The RJD, which emerged as the single largest party in the 2020 assembly polls, ended up in the opposition since the Mahagathbandhan, which includes Congress and three Left parties, fell short of a majority.

It tasted power in August 2022, following a realignment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, who had dumped the BJP-led NDA, which he is likely to join again.

In the last few days of political turmoil, the party has been pleading with Kumar to “clear the confusion” while claiming that it will make “no attempts to pull down the government”.

