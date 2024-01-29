Thanks to Nitish Kumar, ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ has a new avatar—‘Palti Ram’

On Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar threw a bombshell by leaving the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and returning to the N.D.A. coalition.

He also quit the opposition coalition which he had built eight months ago. This dismantling of the bloc has dealt a significant blow to the INDIA bloc at the national level. They missed the slim chance of defeating the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

It is worth exploring how Bihar’s politics may affect the national landscape. Kumar’s decision to return to the NDA fold could benefit the BJP but weaken the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in Bihar. It could ultimately impact the opposition bloc at the national level. This BJP- JD (U) partnership could improve the chances of the BJP winning more seats in the upcoming 2024 general elections and help Modi achieve a hat trick.

The BJP tried to break the opposition coalition and partner with the JD (U) alliance. The Party sees Nitish Kumar as a critical ally in Bihar and believes their partnership can win in the 2024 elections.

Kumar has only 45 seats in the current Assembly, while the RJD and BJP have 78 and 79 seats, respectively. Despite this, Nitish managed to continue as the chief minister.

Did the Congress have a hand in Nitish Kumar’s departure from the INDIA opposition bloc? The reason behind this setback was the decision to sideline Nitish and promote Congress. Kumar accused the Party of being responsible for the failed alliance, arguing that the situation arose due to poor communication.

K C Tyagi of the Janata Dal-United has levelled accusations against the Congress party that it conspired to dominate the Opposition bloc. On January 13th in Mumbai, the Chief (CPI-M) Sitaram Yechori proposed Nitish Kumar as the convener of the bloc. This suggestion was supported by most of the other leaders present. However, Rahul Gandhi voiced his disagreement. Mamata Banerjee subsequently proposed the name of Congress chief Kharge as the coalition chief; a move Tyagi claims was part of a broader conspiracy.

Tyagi stated that Nitish Kumar mobilised an alliance that united all non-Congress parties. However, it is now disintegrating. The situation in Punjab and Bihar is on the verge of collapse, and the coalition in West Bengal is also falling apart.

Nitish confirmed that he left the INDIA alliance because it didn’t meet his expectations. He felt he was the only one working towards the coalition’s goals. Although the partnership has brought together all non-Congress parties, the alliance disintegrated in West Bengal and almost collapsed in Bihar and Punjab.

There is also an untold story. Lalu Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), encouraged Nitish Kumar to form an opposition coalition at the national level to aim for the position of Prime Ministerial candidate. The purpose of this plan was to pave the way for Lalu Yadav’s son to become the Chief Minister. However, the plan failed when Mallikarjun Kharge was chosen as the leader of the new coalition. Consequently, Nitish Kumar sided with the (BJP).

Kumar’s credibility has been tarnished because of his unwavering desire to hold power, regardless of the repercussions. He has changed political allegiances several times, always for his benefit, and currently holds the title of Chief Minister with the longest tenure.

Nitish’s track record shows that after exploring other options in 2013, he left the BJP and allied with the RJD and Congress. After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he aligned with the BJP again and became the Chief Minister in 2020. However, two years later, Kumar left the BJP and formed a new government with the RJD and Congress. Now he has dumped the RJD. That is why he is called Palti Ram.

Despite being an experienced politician, Nitish Kumar’s frequent changes in stance have cost him the chance to be considered as a prime ministerial candidate for the opposition party, especially at the age of 72.

The BJP’s dismantling of the INDIA bloc may facilitate Prime Minister Modi to win his third term. In Bihar, mobilising OBC votes to achieve electoral success is imperative. In November 2023, Bihar increased the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Extremely Backward Castes.

It is unclear how long the Nitish and the BJP partnership will last. They may work together until the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, but what will happen afterwards is uncertain. The BJP may support Nitish only until the Lok Sabha polls and their support could decrease afterwards—some question whether the alliance will continue until the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls.

Nitish has shown that it’s possible to retain power by using clever bargaining skills and winning a few seats, even if only 4% of the electorate belongs to their caste. But one thing is sure: Given Nitish’s track record, there could be other flip-flops.