Mumbai: One of the most talked-about ongoing reality shows, The 50, has witnessed another major controversy following a violent altercation inside the house.

According to latest updates by Film Window, Arbaaz Patel was eliminated after getting into a heated argument with Prince Narula. The clash reportedly began when Nikki revealed to Arbaaz that Prince had body-shamed her, which escalated into a serious confrontation.

During the argument, Arbaaz allegedly raised his hand on Prince, leading to his eviction due to the show’s strict no-violence policy. A video of the incident has gone viral online.

Earlier, Nikki Tamboli had already been evicted from the show. She was later given a second chance and made a re-entry but was eliminated again shortly after returning. Both Nikki and Arbaaz’s eliminations are expected to be shown in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, another re-entry has reportedly taken place. Siwet Tomar, who was earlier evicted during a task, has been brought back into the game.

These developments are based on the show’s shooting schedule, which usually takes place three to four days before the episodes are telecast. Viewers will get to see all these dramatic twists unfold in the coming episodes of The 50.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.