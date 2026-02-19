Mumbai: One of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television right now, The 50, continues to grab attention with its leaked updates. The show, which premiered on February 1, is set to wrap up its shoot today, February 19. According to reports, the grand finale will be filmed on Thursday, February 19, and will be telecast on March 22. The semi-finale or “Ticket to Finale” episode was shot on February 18.

Now, a major update from the semi-finale shoot has gone viral, and it involves Prince Narula.

Prince Narula quits The 50 finale?

As per the latest report by Film Window, Prince won the Ticket to Finale task. However, in a surprising move, he reportedly gave up his spot and handed over the finale ticket to Shiv Thakare, saying, “He’s my brother and I want him to go to the finale.”

Originally, Prince, Mr. Faisu, Rajat Dalal and Kaka Vikrant were reportedly the four finalists. However, after Prince’s unexpected decision, Shiv secured a place in the finale in his stead.

The reason behind Prince Narula’s move is still unclear, and many believe there could be another twist in store for viewers.

Top 4 finalists

For now, the top four finalists doing the rounds on the internet are —

Shiv Thakare

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu

Kaka Vikrant

Rajat Dalal

4 contestants to enter finale of The 50 revealed, Shiv Thakare, Rajat Dalal, Faisal Sheikh and kaka. pic.twitter.com/7SqB2hQiU8 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 18, 2026

What do you think about Prince Narula’s decision? Did he deserve a place in the finale? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on The 50 finale.