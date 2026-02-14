Hyderabad: The 50, the newest reality show on Colors TV, is steadily grabbing attention for all the right and wrong reasons. From the elimination of major celebrities to physical fights and mounting controversies, the show has managed to keep viewers hooked despite mixed reactions to its format. Now, adding more spice to the palace drama, two familiar faces are set to make a special appearance Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt, finalists of Bigg Boss 19.

Yes, you read that right.

Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt in The 50

Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt are all set to enter The 50 as guest performers. Their entry is expected to set the palace on fire with star power, music and drama. The duo will be seen promoting their latest song Yahin Guzaar Doon, with exclusive promos and special tasks planned for the episode. Fans are already looking forward to their appearance, which promises a mix of entertainment and emotional moments.

Amaal and Farrhana (Image Source: X)

About Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt’s new song

After their intense rivalry on Bigg Boss 19, the two have reunited for a romantic music video released on February 14, 2024. Composed by Amaal Mallik and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song marks a surprising shift from on-screen friction to a strong professional collaboration. The video features cinematic visuals, including scenes of Amaal at a piano with Farrhana, and was reportedly written by the composer nearly eight years ago.

Amaal and Farrhana (Image Source: X)

About The 50 show

The 50 is adapted from the French format Les Cinquante, where 50 celebrities live in a lavish palace and compete in intense mental and physical challenges under the watch of a masked figure called “The Lion.” The prize money, which begins at Rs 50 lakh, rises or falls based on task performance, and players themselves decide eliminations through strategy and alliances.

With shooting halfway complete, sources claim that over 25 contestants have already been eliminated, making the competition fiercer with each episode.