Mumbai: Banijay Asia’s The 50 continues to dominate OTT viewership, emerging as the most-watched show with 6.5 million views on JioHotstar, according to the latest Ormax Media report. The reality show, which premiered on February 1, features 50 celebrities from YouTube, social media, television and the music industry competing inside a palace-themed setup.

From intense tasks to explosive arguments, the show has been making headlines regularly. Recently, buzz around contestant eliminations has grown stronger, with several well-known names reportedly exiting the competition. Nikki Tamboli made news after her team accused Prince Narula of making “body-shaming” remarks about her, while Divya Agarwal also grabbed attention following her clash with Bhavya Singh.

The 50 eliminated contestants

As per reports, 26 contestants are already out of the show. Here’s the list:

Ridhima Pandit Shiny Doshi Siwet Tomar Divya Aggarwal Dino James Yung Sammy Nikki Tamboli Dushyant Arya Jadhav Adnaan Faiz Baloch Sourabh Ghadge Sumaira Sheikh Dimple Singh Jahnvi Kirekar Archit Kaushik Chahat Pandey Bebika Dhurve Khanzaadi Rachit R Ojha Tejaswi Madiwada Bhavya Monalisa Neelam Giri Faiz Baloch Adnaan 07

Following these eliminations, 24 contestants are currently left in the race. The show has also seen re-entries by Vanshaj Singh and Karan Patel, adding a new twist to the competition.

New episodes of The 50 stream daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and air at 10.30 pm on Colors TV. The show is expected to run for 50 days, with contestants being eliminated one by one until a winner is crowned.