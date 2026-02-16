Mumbai: The 50, the newly launched reality show of 2026 airing on Colors, has been keeping viewers engaged with its frequent controversies and surprise eliminations. Although the show did not make a strong impact during its initial weeks, it has gradually started gaining momentum with intense tasks and unexpected exits.

So far, 15 episodes have aired on television, while the shoot for upcoming episodes is reportedly far ahead of schedule.

The latest update from The 50 sets brings shocking news for fans as two of the strongest female contestants have exited the show.

Manisha Rani evicted from The 50?

Image Source: X

As per the latest shoot update, popular contestant Manisha Rani has been eliminated from the competition. Known for her outspoken nature and strong screen presence, Manisha was considered one of the key players inside the palace. Her sudden eviction has left her supporters disappointed and sparked major discussions online.

Sapna Chaudhary exits

Image Source: X

On the other hand, Sapna Choudhary has also exited the show due to a leg fracture. The contestant is currently undergoing medical treatment, and sources suggest that there is a very low possibility of her returning anytime soon, as she will require complete rest for recovery. With Sapna’s health-related exit, the list of eliminated contestants continues to grow.

Meanwhile, there is strong buzz that Manisha Rani might re-enter The 50 palace in the coming episodes. However, there has been no official confirmation yet, and viewers will have to wait for the episodes to air to know whether she will make a comeback or not.

Insiders further reveal that more than 25 contestants have already been eliminated from the show so far, making the competition tougher with each passing week. With shifting alliances, surprise eliminations, and the possibility of wildcard re-entries, The 50 is slowly shaping into a high-voltage reality drama, keeping fans hooked for what lies ahead.