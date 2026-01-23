Mumbai: Just a few days remain before the premiere of the much-awaited reality show The 50, hosted by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan. From intriguing promos and grand house tours to contestant reveals, the makers have successfully kept audiences on the edge of their seats. The show is all set to premiere on February 1.

The upcoming JioHotstar and Colors TV reality show is the Indian adaptation of the popular French series Les Cinquante. Featuring 50 celebrity contestants, the show unfolds inside a lavish palace with no fixed rules, promising high-voltage drama, sharp strategies, shifting alliances, and intense mind games.

Selecting participants from across social media, YouTube, and television, the makers have carefully handpicked a diverse mix of celebrities. Out of the 50 contestants, 32 confirmed names have surfaced so far, with more expected to be announced soon.

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List 2026

Siwet Tomar Faisal Shaikh Digvijay Singh Rathee Rajat Dalal Hamid Barkzi Divya Aggarwal Lovekesh Kataria Chahat Pandey Neelam Giri Dimple Singh Karan Patel Monalisa Vikrant Singh Rajpoot Krishna Shroff Ahmad Al Marzooqi Shiny Doshi Dushyant Kukreja Urvashi Dholakia Ridhi Dogra Archana Gautam Prince Narula Yuvika Chaudhary Khanzaadi Nehal Chudasama Nikki Tamboli Arbaaz Patel Maxtern Sumaira Shaikh Shiv Thakare Harsh Rushali Shrutika Arjun

Backed by Banijay Asia, The 50 is a globally successful reality show franchise, now ready to make its Indian debut. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors TV, the show promises a bold and disruptive format that could redefine Indian reality television.

Are you excited to watch The 50? Comment below.