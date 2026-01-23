The 50: Meet 32 confirmed contestants of Farah Khan’s show

The 50 is all set to premiere on February 1 on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2026 12:37 pm IST
The 50 confirmed contestants list
The 50 confirmed contestants list (Instagram)

Mumbai: Just a few days remain before the premiere of the much-awaited reality show The 50, hosted by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan. From intriguing promos and grand house tours to contestant reveals, the makers have successfully kept audiences on the edge of their seats. The show is all set to premiere on February 1.

The upcoming JioHotstar and Colors TV reality show is the Indian adaptation of the popular French series Les Cinquante. Featuring 50 celebrity contestants, the show unfolds inside a lavish palace with no fixed rules, promising high-voltage drama, sharp strategies, shifting alliances, and intense mind games.

Selecting participants from across social media, YouTube, and television, the makers have carefully handpicked a diverse mix of celebrities. Out of the 50 contestants, 32 confirmed names have surfaced so far, with more expected to be announced soon.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List 2026

  1. Siwet Tomar
  2. Faisal Shaikh
  3. Digvijay Singh Rathee
  4. Rajat Dalal
  5. Hamid Barkzi
  6. Divya Aggarwal
  7. Lovekesh Kataria
  8. Chahat Pandey
  9. Neelam Giri
  10. Dimple Singh
  11. Karan Patel
  12. Monalisa
  13. Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
  14. Krishna Shroff
  15. Ahmad Al Marzooqi
  16. Shiny Doshi
  17. Dushyant Kukreja
  18. Urvashi Dholakia
  19. Ridhi Dogra
  20. Archana Gautam
  21. Prince Narula
  22. Yuvika Chaudhary
  23. Khanzaadi
  24. Nehal Chudasama
  25. Nikki Tamboli
  26. Arbaaz Patel
  27. Maxtern
  28. Sumaira Shaikh
  29. Shiv Thakare
  30. Harsh
  31. Rushali
  32. Shrutika Arjun

Backed by Banijay Asia, The 50 is a globally successful reality show franchise, now ready to make its Indian debut. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors TV, the show promises a bold and disruptive format that could redefine Indian reality television.

Are you excited to watch The 50? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2026 12:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button