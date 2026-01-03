Mumbai: Just when audiences believed that Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi were India’s biggest reality shows, Colors TV has dropped a major surprise. According to the channel, it’s neither of the two but its upcoming reality show, The 50, that is being touted as the biggest reality show in the country.

The show has been creating buzz ever since Bigg Boss 19 concluded, and now the makers have finally revealed the much-awaited premiere date.

An official promo announcing the premiere date, featuring filmmaker, choreographer and YouTuber Farah Khan, was released on Jio Hotstar’s Instagram handle, leaving fans excited. The 50 is set to premiere on February 1 and will stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV.

In the promo, Farah Khan is seen at the centre of the intrigue as she reacts to The 50 and its host, The Lion, in her trademark unfiltered style. Saying, “Badalne waali hai reality shows ki reality,” she humorously questions why she hasn’t been called for what’s being promoted as India’s biggest reality show.

Following Gaurav Khanna’s win in Bigg Boss 19, The 50 promises yet another thrilling dose of entertainment from Colors TV and JioHotstar. The show will feature 50 contestants from television, films, and the social media influencer space.

For the unversed, The 50 is said to be the Indian adaptation of the French reality show Les Cinquante (2022). Reports suggest that several celebrities, influencers, and even former Bigg Boss contestants are being approached for the lineup.

With the premiere date now out, all eyes are on The 50. Let’s wait and watch.