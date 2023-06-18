‘The Archies’ first look is glimpse of Riverdale, young love, and rock & roll

Mumbai: The first look of the upcoming streaming film ‘The Archies’ has been unveiled and it promises a fun ride from the era of the 1960s.

The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is set in 1960s India in a fictional idyllic hill station, called Riverdale. It teases young love, rock and roll, and a fair bit of intrigue.

The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

‘The Archies’, inspired by the eponymous comics, is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of Riverdale’s favorite set of teenagers — Dot (Ethel Muggs), Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley). Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, it explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

At Netflix’s annual global fan event, Tudum, held at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the cast of the film introduced the first look of the film and grooved to the song ‘Sunoh’.

After the first look, the lead cast was introduced on stage by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from the streaming show ‘Never Have I Ever’.

Talking about the event, Zoya Akhtar said, “It is nothing short of awesome to be in Sao Paulo, showing the first look of ‘The Archies’ at Tudum. There are local Brazilian fans and people from across the world virtually tuning in for the show. We are so far away from home and yet receiving the loudest cheers which just reminds us that music, love, and friendship are universal and have no barriers.”

She further mentioned, “I am extremely excited for audiences to step into Riverdale in the 60s, meet the young Anglo-Indian kids on the block and groove with ‘The Archies’ gang!”

The film will soon drop on Netflix.