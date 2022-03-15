Communalism has scored over issues of caste, unemployment and progress in UP

By Sharfuddin Ahmad

The electoral results happened as expected; The opportunists and secularists aspire no confidence to be an alternative to the BJP. The results of assembly elections of five states UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur have been announced. The BJP is destined to form governments in four states except Punjab on the agenda propounded by the RSS in furtherance of the defined policy and programmes. During the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, a clear message was delivered and percolated into masses fixing new priorities in the country to vote.

The election was won over but the work assigned under Savarkar-Hegdewar-Golwalkar theory could not fully be completed, so the mandate on the same manifesto was sought to repeat BJP in the elections of 2019 to completely execute the programmes of RSS initiated in first term of the NDA government led by Narendra Modi. The thrust was put to vote in favour of BJP to expand the Gujarat model that impliedly meant the genocide of Muslims or to cut the internal enemies to the size reducing them to the second class of the citizens.

Gujarat model ensures that the culprits could never be brought to the justice. It was also successfully conveyed to the voters that India needed the application of same Gujarat model throughout the country to sanitize and neutralise the internal enemies. The development or “Sabka sath sabka vikas” was used as the farce for technical reasons. The real meaning of the Gujarat model was well received and BJP was voted to power twice at the Centre

The elections in the five states were also contested on the same agenda spreading communal hatred, sectarian disharmony and caste affinity by indoctrinated legions called from every nook and corner. The clear message was that other issues may be deferred as the priority was to facilitate the execution of Gujarat model. There has for a long been an artificial majoritarianism as single ideology. The so-called secular parties had either been subdued to the majoritarian pressure or got no grit or mechanism to take on the fascist forces heads on. So, they have overtly or covertly been imitating the programmes of majoritarian conscience. BJP- RSS lead on political chess deciding the rules of the game and bound to score the walk over its weak and opportunistic rivals. The secular parties have no pro-people and alternative programme to aspire confidence to the public that they may provide a better, reliable, non-discriminatory and equitable method to facilitate the running of the welfare state in India as envisaged in our constitution.

The BJP controlled by RSS is the only political party in India which has a clear ideology, well-oiled structure from top to bottom, working discipline, support of media as well as corporates are efficiently managed. All other main political parties have no vision, ideology, committed workers and political structure to depend on. So, the rivals to BJP are no match even to take wide spread anti-incumbency sentiments as they have failed to democratise the mindset of their workers and leaders. Their opportunistic decisions before the elections to field the turn coats, opportunist, rootless and unconnected leaders leave them unsustainable.

Muslim candidates could win only in the Assembly segments where they are the highest in electoral lists. The election has been centred around the BJP. No agenda was put by the opposition parties before the public except that the BJP may continue or it be outstated. BJP has been preparing for the elections for long time back deploying the cadres and leaders under the control of RSS while no political party has any such preparations. BJP has taken care to split the anti-BJP votes, particularly Muslims. Though there was no Muslim candidates out of 403, fielded by BJP yet full care was taken to get fielded such candidates from other political parties that may make the victory of BJP easier. BJP won 255, SP 111, Congress 2 and BSP 1. BJP has not won the recent UP election on the popular mandate but applying the tactics to split anti-BJP votes. Muslims in majority voted for SP and the percentage of casting votes in constituencies dominated by Muslims has been higher. Most of the Muslim majority constituencies has either been won by SP or by the BJP due to the split caused by other Muslim candidates by other parties.

Muslims opted to vote to SP due to ‘No Other Alternative’ as BSP and Congress have long been discredited and Ms. Mayawati was in-famous to indirectly help BJP as she has fielded around 100 Muslim candidates to damage the prospects of Muslim candidates of SP and other allied parties, so out of 103 candidates, 102 candidates lost the deposit money and most of the BSP Muslim candidates also not favoured by Muslims but they strengthen the argument that they have been the indirect allies of BJP.

SDPI has strong structure in several assembly constituencies in UP and has won several positions in local bodies including Zila Panchayat elections across the state but in view of the atrocities and anti-people policies of Yogi Government, SDPI has taken the decision to contest symbolically only 3 constituencies. So that the split of votes may be avoided as per its electoral policy throughout India.

About 200 Muslim candidates were fielded for splitting the Muslim votes and that has facilitated the victory of BJP in the UP-assembly election. In the most spectacular result where 7 candidates of AIMIM, 27 candidates of BSP and 4 candidates of congress, apart from the candidates fielded by BMP, ASP and others made the difference in the formation of Government. They garnered such number of votes that resulted in defeats of candidates of SP. BJP won 7 seats for a margin of around 200 votes, 23 seats with around 500 votes, 49 seats around 1000 votes, 86 seats around 2000 votes making overall difference to form the BJP Government in UP.

UP Results

7 seats with a margin of 200 votes

23 seats with a margin of less than 500

49 seats with a margin of less than 1000

86 seats with a margin of less than 2000 votes

165 seats with than 2000 votes

BJP won 255 seats

ADAL 12

SP 111

RLD 8

Nishad 6

The results delivered in the five assembly elections are prelude to the Lok Sabha election 2024 as no political party in India has got a steady and standing organisational capacity, visionary leadership having inclusive view, equitable foresight and mettle to combat the menace of the RSS. The political parties are meant only to contest the elections and not to entertain the public in non-election period. All the political parties are election centric, so they remain at an arms distance from public grievances and maintain a stereo type character and presentation.

There cannot be a different result of elections till the political parties opposing BJP appear to be a true alternative to the policies and programmes and boldly come forward to openly confront the opportunism, fascist tendencies, the anti-people policies and exploiting system by showing and proving the commitment to the social democracy and the full implementation of norms of the constitution in real perspective. The electoral results may be yielded only if the personality cult, nepotism and favourites in political parties contesting against BJP is removed. The sectarian, dividing and discriminatory tactics to play a game between the base vote and vote bank is to be shunned. Strong cadre-based structure under internal democracy in political partis is to be established by ensuring the political ethics beckoning the paradigm shift to the existing politics in India.

The five assembly elections are a lost battle if imminent steps to rectify the mistakes and to solidify like-minded forces are taken in the war for the next Lok Sabha elections of 2024 may also be lost.

The author is Vice President, Social Democratic Party of India

Mobile: 8935033183