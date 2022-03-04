The cost of royal Pataudi Palace will stun you!

Mumbai: ‘Bade Nawab’ Saif Ali Khan and his begum Kareena Kapoor Khan are often spotted spending time with their family at their ancestral home, The Pataudi Palace in Haryana. Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, the royal residence was reportedly built by the former ruling family Pataudi family in Pataudi town of Gurgaon district.

It was passed from the last ruling Nawab, Iftikhar Ali Khan, to his son, Mansoor Ali Khan. And, it is now owned by his son and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

But have you ever imagined the cost of the royal heritage house? According to various reports, the estimated value of the sprawling Pataudi Palace is around 800 crores.

During one of his old interviews with Mumbai Mirror, Saif spoke about his ancestral home and said, “It’s impossible to put a value to it in monetary terms because emotionally, the property is priceless. My grandparents and father are buried there, there are security, serenity and a spiritual connection there for me. The land goes back by a few centuries, but the palace that my grandfather built for my grandmother is around a hundred years old. He was the ruling monarch then, but since then, privy purses and titles have been abolished.”

Check out some of the pictures below: