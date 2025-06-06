The dastar spread: What Hyderabadis cook on Bakrid every year

In Hyderabad, Eid ul Adha or Bakrid is more than a festival of sacrifice. It is a celebration of community, togetherness and most memorably, food. As families gather to perform the qurbani (sacrificial offering), the kitchen becomes the heart of the home, buzzing with age-old recipes and fragrant masalas. From the fried kaleji on the first morning to the slow-cooked biryanis that grace the daawat tables by afternoon, every dish has a story to tell.

While each home has its own rituals and traditions, there are certain dishes that are essential on every Eid menu in Hyderabad. As the city prepares to celebrate Bakrid tomorrow, kitchens across Hyderabad are already being stocked with fresh spices and cherished family recipes passed down through generations. Siasat.com takes a look at some of these timeless dishes that make Eid al Adha or Bakrid special in Hyderabadi homes.

1. Gurda (Kidney fry)

A delicacy made using goat kidneys, gurda is often stir-fried with onions, green chillies, and general spices. Some people also prefer eating it with spinach as Gurda Bhaji. Often prepared immediately after the qurbani, it’s served hot for breakfast or brunch on the first day of Eid.

2. Kaleji (Liver fry)

Another dish that is made fresh as soon as the qurbani is done is Kaleji (liver). It is cooked with basic spices, garlic, and lots of green chillies while some also pair it with gurda. Quick to make and rich in flavour, it’s typically enjoyed in the morning, right after the Eid prayers.

3. Bheja Fry

Soft, rich, and delicately spiced, bheja fry is typically cooked with onions, green chillies, and ground spices. In many Hyderabadi households, it’s one of the first dishes prepared right after the qurbani, when the brain is at its freshest. Served hot with roti, it’s often enjoyed as part of the early morning meal alongside other dishes like kaleji and gurda.

4. Biryani

No Hyderabadi celebration is complete without biryani. For Bakrid, it’s usually a zafrani gosht biryani made with marinated meat, saffron, and aromatic basmati rice. It is slow-cooked in large pots for the entire family. While it is often served during lunch or dinner on the first day of Eid, some biryani fanatics prefer it for breakfast as well.

5. Marag

A light, peppery mutton soup made from tender meat, dry fruit and minimum spices, marag is typically served as a starter before the main course. It’s often eaten during the afternoon feast or evening dinner gatherings. It is one of the underrated dishes in Hyderabadi kitchens on Bakrid.

6. Nihari

A rich, slow-cooked stew, nihari is a favourite in Hyderabad and is typically prepared using trotters (paya) or qurbani meat. In many Hyderabadi homes, it’s not made on the first day but reserved for the second or third day of Bakrid, once the trotters are thoroughly cleaned and roasted. Served hot with naan, it’s often eaten during breakfast or dinner, very rarely as lunch.

7. Chakna

A spicy curry made using goat tripe and intestines, chakna is a traditional Hyderabadi delicacy known for its bold flavour. Usually cooked by seasoned hands, it’s served later in the evening, however, it is not that common in most households.

8. Double ka meetha

What sheer khorma is to Eid ul Fitr, double ka meetha is to Eid al Adha. This beloved Hyderabadi dessert is made by frying slices of bread (double roti) and soaking them in saffron-infused milk, ghee, and sugar syrup, then garnished with dry fruits. Rich and indulgent, this dessert is a popular choice in most Hyderabadi households and is typically served after the main meal.

9. Qubani ka meetha

Another top contender in desserts for Bakrid is the classic Qubani ka meetha. It is lighter than double ka meetha because of its preparation. Made from dried apricots stewed in sugar syrup, it is topped with cream or custard. It’s typically served after lunch or dinner, especially during Eid daawats for guests.

