The day Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got kicked out of a cafe

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable celebrity pairs. He is an Indian cricket superstar, one of the biggest names in world cricket, and she is a leading actress in Bollywood. Together, they often make headlines with their personal and professional choices. But did you know the couple was once kicked out of a cafe?

A Surprising Incident in New Zealand

Indian women’s cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues recently revealed an interesting story. During a tour of New Zealand, Jemimah and her teammate Smriti Mandhana approached Virat to ask for batting tips. Virat, who was sitting with Anushka at a hotel cafe, welcomed them warmly.

What began as a short cricket discussion turned into something far more memorable. For the first 30 minutes, Virat spoke about the game and even told Jemimah and Smriti, “You both have the power to change women’s cricket, and I can see that happening.”

Soon, the conversation shifted to life, dreams, and personal stories. Anushka also joined in, making the evening feel like old friends catching up. The group spoke for nearly four hours, so long that by 11:30 PM, the cafe staff politely asked them to leave since it was closing time. Jemimah laughed about the moment, saying they were literally kicked out because the chat never seemed to end.

Virat and Anushka married in Italy in December 2017. They became parents to daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay in 2024. After his retirement from cricket and her break from films, the couple shifted to London for a quieter life away from paparazzi.