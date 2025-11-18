Mumbai: Many celebrities have battled serious health issues, and while some choose to keep their struggles private, others openly share their stories to inspire millions. Actress Sushmita Sen is one such star whose strength continues to motivate her fans.

The 49-year-old actress suffered a major heart attack in February 2023 while shooting for Aarya 3, and she has now opened up about the frightening experience and the surgery that followed.

During a podcast with Divya Jain, Sushmita revealed that doctors found a 95 percent blockage in her arteries, requiring immediate medical intervention. What shocked many was her revelation that she chose to remain fully conscious during the procedure, refusing to be sedated.

Recalling the moment she suffered the heart attack, Sushmita said, “When you suffer a heart attack and you are conscious through it, you kind of know how close you came to being on the other side of life… I only know how to keep going. In my mind, everything is transient, including a heart attack.”

Sharing why she insisted on staying awake during surgery, she added, “The control freak in me doesn’t like losing consciousness. I wanted to see what was going on. I kept chatting with the doctors, asking them to hurry up because I wanted to go back on set. My entire crew was waiting in Jaipur.”

Despite the life-threatening scare, Sushmita returned to work just 15 days after the heart attack, proving once again why she is admired for her resilience.

On the work front, she was last seen in Aarya Season 3 and received tremendous praise for her powerful performance in Taali, where she portrayed a transgender activist. With a career spanning nearly three decades, from her debut in Dastak (1996) to hits like Biwi No.1, Filhaal, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Sushmita Sen continues to be an icon in Bollywood.