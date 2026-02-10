The farcical side of the racial superiority of the whites

The hypocrisy of the diminishing race of white supremacists in the United States and Europe knows no bounds. When a handful of Latinos, African-Americans and Asians, even with proper documents, would come to settle in their town or locality, they would kick up a storm stating that their language, culture and livelihood are under threat.

Here, they would forget that it was their forefathers who had herded like cattle the menial workers from far off dark continent and brought them here while they were engaged in making a big fortune in this new world. In doing so, the past generations did not think of losing their racial purity.

At the same time, these champions of apartheid would also overlook the fact that their ancestors left their homes in Europe in pursuit of colonising Africa and Asia. After occupying them, they (s)exploited the original population and indulged in killing, looting and pillaging the natural wealth, which in later centuries, helped them become rich and powerful.

Take the example of the sub-continent, where the Englishmen (even some French and Portuguese), after settling here, married the local women and left behind lakhs of Anglo-Indians. Even in America, a small number of them marry or have relationships with people of different colours. If blacks and browns are outcasts, why did the whites come all the way to grab their resources and, in some cases, even mix with them?

And there is no dearth of missionaries who have settled in the deep interiors of Africa and Asia to preach Christianity. Many among them are engaged in philanthropic works like running hospitals and schools.

Misplaced phobia

The anti-migrant narrative sweeping the West is based on very flimsy ground. Neither are the outsiders taking the jobs of Americans or Europeans in their respective countries, nor are they polluting their Judeo-Christian civilization, which they are so proud of. The Epstein files have further exposed the moral and mental bankruptcy of the West. Jeffrey Epstein was a Zionist Jew, thus obviously a member of the tribe called the “Chosen People of God,” yet he and his band were engaged in such devilish acts.

As it was not easily possible for the European colonisers to wipe out the vast forest of America and clear it of the original Red Indians, which is why the slave-masters took lakhs of blacks from north-western coastal regions of Africa to America.

In the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, these blacks not only fought wars for their masters, but literally built the United States of America with their sheer hard labour. Be it building roads, rails, bridges, dams, huge structures and working in mines in wretched conditions, their contributions are enormous. It is these Whites masters who would make the working class addicted to drugs and alcohol so that they may not complain about working overtime without a wage.

The presence of the white migrants from Europe in the soft jobs and the field of education was disproportionately very high. This is the short story of the rise of the capitalist global superpower now led by Donald Trump.

It is only after automation, mechanisation and computerisation that the ultra-right racist forces in the West have started seeing these migrants from across the planet as pariahs. What they ignore is the fact that the brain-drain from the third world is greatly benefiting the countries of North America and Europe.

Decline in population of whites

The rapid decline of the population of whites in countries of North America and Europe has further increased the demand for migrants. If people from Asia, Africa and Latin America are stopped from coming and settling in the so-called civilised world, the latter in a century or so would be reduced to barren land without any human being. So, the white supremacists should be thankful to these migrants, even if they are illegal, to keep their respective countries alive and populated.

Appreciating their contributions, the Left-leaning government of Spain recently regularised 5 lakh undocumented migrants, who form 16 per cent of the country’s workforce. The migrants are key to the development of this Western European nation. But in neighbouring France, Britain, Germany, Italy, etc, the ultra-right forces are wreaking havoc.

No doubt, there are people in the West who recognise the contributions of outsiders. But their number appears to be declining.

Yes, there are rackets involved in human smuggling to the West, but this is not possible without the involvement of the establishment within the government in these countries. It would be wrong to totally blame the gangs from outside for this illegal migration. It is the white-dominated establishment that is also responsible for the drug menace gripping society. Needless to mention, these addictions were used to make black labourers work-alcoholic in the past.

Similarly, it is the right-wing Republicans who oppose the gun control laws, though thousands are killed every year, mostly by these pure whites.

The US administration cannot wash its hands of hunting down people by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the name of checking illegal migration.

In the case of the United States in particular, they have authorised the white majority to define the term migration when they, too, are migrants. By this logic, Donald Trump should be sent back to his ancestral land, Germany. His hate for men and women of different colour can be measured from his February 5 depiction on Truth Social of former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as apes.

The big moral question that should be asked is: As to why should the sparsely populated United States, with huge resources, not allow people from all over the world to come and settle? It has a population of less than 34 crore, when it is over three times the size of India, which has a population of 140 crore, four times more the population.

Nobody is asking the authorities in the United States to throw open the border and allow 300 or 400 crore people from all over the planet to make it their homeland. But why is there so much storm if 1.10 crore undocumented migrants are at present really living in the US? After all, many rich whites get cheap labour.

The problem is political. These migrants, when legally absorbed, in the majority of the cases end up becoming a vote-bank of the Democratic Party in the US, and, for that matter, Labour Party in the United Kingdom and other Left leaning parties in the rest of Europe. It is here that the slogan of racial supremacy is raised.