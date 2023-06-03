The ‘favourite girl’ in Vijay Deverakonda’s life, who is she?

Hyderabad: Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has undoubtedly captivated the hearts of millions with his on-screen performances and dashing looks. However, his personal life has consistently piqued the curiosity and interest of his ardent fans. Vijay has always managed to keep a certain level of privacy surrounding his personal affairs and remains tight-lipped about his romantic interests.

Amidst endless speculations about his personal life, Vijay surprised everyone by disclosing ‘favourite girl’ in his life and it is not his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna, who had been the subject of much gossip.

It is his Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu! Yes, you read that right.

Samantha recently took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself and Vijay enjoying a lunch date during their trip to Turkey. She also penned a heartfelt note for him expressing her feelings about their journey together. The emotional note moved fans who showered them with love and support in the comments section. Many fans shipped them up as a couple and commented on the post saying that they looked adorable together.

Vijay Deverakonda reposted it on his Instagram calling Sam as his ‘favourite girl’.

This seemed to have grabbed the eyeballs of the fans as they assumed that it would be Rashmika who would be his favourite because of the close bond they share with each other.