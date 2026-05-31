The forgotten film studio that started South Indian cinema

Before Hyderabad became a major film hub and long before modern studios transformed Indian cinema, a small city in Andhra Pradesh created history. Many people do not know that the first film studio in South India was established in Rajahmundry nearly 90 years ago.

Known as Durga Cinetone, this studio played a crucial role in the early growth of Telugu cinema and helped lay the foundation for the industry we see today.

Where Was South India’s First Film Studio Built?

Durga Cinetone was established in 1936 in Rajahmundry by film pioneer Nidamarthi Surayya. At a time when Telugu filmmakers had to travel to cities like Bombay and Calcutta for film production, this studio brought filmmaking facilities closer to home.

The studio became a symbol of pride for Andhra Pradesh and marked the beginning of organized film production in the region.

The First Movie Shot at Durga Cinetone

The studio’s first production was Sampoorna Ramayanam in 1936. Based on the epic Ramayana, the film was among the early Telugu talkies and attracted audiences with its mythological storytelling.

The success of the film proved that quality cinema could be produced within Andhra Pradesh itself.

Films Produced by Durga Cinetone

Although its journey was short, Durga Cinetone produced a few memorable films, including:

Sampoorna Ramayanam (1936)

Mohini Bhasmasura (1938)

Satyanarayana Vratam (1938)

These films helped popularize mythological cinema among Telugu audiences and contributed to the growth of regional filmmaking.

Why Did Durga Cinetone Shut Down?

Despite its pioneering efforts, the studio faced several challenges. Film production technology was expensive, technical resources were limited, and revenue from regional cinema was still developing.

Due to financial difficulties and a lack of advanced infrastructure, Durga Cinetone eventually shut down by the end of the 1930s.

What Exists There Today?

Many cinema lovers may be surprised to know that the historic site no longer functions as a film studio. Over the years, the property changed hands, and today the location is remembered more through stories and film history than through physical structures.

Though it survived for only a few years, Durga Cinetone remains a landmark in Indian cinema history. It was the first film studio in South India and a major stepping stone for Telugu cinema’s future growth.