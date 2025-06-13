The Great Indian Kapil Show 3: Archana’s per episode salary

The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 is all set to arrive and reports suggest Salman Khan will be the first guest of the season

Archana Puran Singh
The Great Indian Kapil Show's Archana Puran Singh (Instagram)

Mumbai: The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is on the way! After making the audiences go ROFL with his one-liners and comic timing in the first two seasons, Kapil Sharma is all set to return with a brand-new season and the buzz is high.

The show, which features a power-packed cast including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur, has already begun shooting. And while fans are excited to see their favourite gang back in action, what’s also grabbing attention is the cast’s remunerations.

In this write-up, let’s have a look at Archana Puran Singh’s fee per episode.

Archana’s Per Episode Fee for Season 3

In this upcoming season, Archana will once again be seen in the judge’s chair, this time sharing it with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is making a return after more than five years. As per reports, Archana is charging between Rs 10 to 12 lakhs per episode, making her one of the highest-paid members on the show.

The first two seasons of the Netflix show received a fantastic response from viewers. Season 1 (March 30 – June 22, 2024) saw mega stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Aamir Khan, Ed Sheeran, and Anil Kapoor. Season 2 (September 21 – December 14, 2024) followed with guests like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Govinda, Rekha, and many more.

Now, as Season 3 is all set to arrive and reports suggest Salman Khan will be the first guest of the season.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premieres on June 21, 2025, streaming every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

