Mumbai: The wait is finally over! The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to return with Season 3, and this time, it promises even bigger laughs, nostalgic moments, and a stellar reunion of some of India’s most loved comedians.

The much-anticipated season marks the grand comeback of Navjot Singh Sidhu after nearly five years, alongside a powerhouse lineup featuring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The cast has already begun shooting, and fans can hardly wait to witness the camaraderie and comic genius all over again.

Richest comedian on The Great Indian Kapil Show 3

While each cast member of the show brings in massive popularity and experience, it’s Kapil Sharma who leads the pack when it comes to wealth.

Kapil Sharma Net worth 2025

With a reported net worth of over Rs 300 crore, Kapil’s rags-to-riches story is nothing short of inspirational. From struggling with just Rs 500 in his pocket to becoming India’s comedy king, he has come very far.

Net worth of all cast members

1. Archana Puran Singh Net worth 2025

With over 100 films and TV shows under her belt, Archana boasts a net worth of Rs 235 crore, holding the second spot.

2. Navjot Singh Sidhu Net worth 2025

With an estimated Rs 50 crore net worth, Sidhu returns to the stage after five years, bringing charisma and shayari.

3. Krushna Abhishek Net worth 2025

Known for his iconic comic timing, Krushna enjoys a lavish lifestyle with an estimated net worth of Rs 40 crore.

4. Kiku Sharda Net worth 2025

One of India’s favorite comedians, Kiku’s net worth ranges between Rs 33 – Rs 40 crore, thanks to years of hit performances.

5. Sunil Grover Net worth 2025

A household name and now a Bollywood regular, Sunil has a respectable net worth of Rs 21 crore.

6. Rajiv Thakur Net worth 2025

Known for his humble charm and punchy humour, Rajiv rounds out the ensemble with a net worth of Rs 10–12 crore.

Streaming exclusively on Netflix India from June 21, 2025, new episodes will drop every Saturday at 8 p.m., keeping weekends entertaining and fun-filled.