Mumbai: The Great Indian Kapil Show is coming back with Season 4 on Netflix from December 20. This season promises brand new comedy, fresh characters, and a bigger comic universe. Kapil Sharma will appear as Gen Z Baba, Tau Ji, Raja, and Mantri Ji, along with the popular characters that viewers already love.

Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda also return with new looks and funny skits. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu continue as permanent guests.

But do you know who is likely to appear as the first guest?

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Episode 1 guest

Priyanka Chopra is the star everyone is expecting to see as the first guest of Season 4. She recently arrived in Mumbai and confirmed her appearance with a playful message to Kapil Sharma. Her post created a huge buzz among fans who are excited to see her back on Indian television.

Priyanka Chopra confirms appearance

Priyanka shared an in-flight selfie on Instagram and tagged Kapil Sharma. She wrote, “You better be ready.” She also tagged The Great Indian Kapil Show. Later, she posted a video from a taxi in Mumbai and captioned it, “Mumbai meri jaan.” Her posts clearly show her excitement to be back in the city and on the show.

Meanwhile, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 premiered on 21 June 2025 and ended on 20 September 2025. The series has now been renewed for a fourth season, which will start streaming on December 20, 2025 every Saturday at 8 PM, only on Netflix.