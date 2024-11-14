The Guardian to no longer post on ‘toxic’ social media platform X

The Guardian, based in the United Kingdom (UK), has announced that it will no longer post its content on social media platform X, describing it as ‘toxic’.

The Guardian explained that it won’t be posting any of its editorial content on its official X handles. The decision was reportedly taken because the publication feels that the platform has been promoting far-right content, including conspiracy theories and racism.

Highlighting the activities on X during the US Presidential elections, the publication said that the kind of content posted on the platform only echoed its feeling of the platform being toxic.

Also Read UK reiterates support for India’s permanent UNSC seat

The Guardian further alleged that Elon Musk, the owner of X, used the platform to influence the political discourse around the US Presidential elections. The media house has clarified that its decision not to use the social media platform will not bar its readers from sharing its articles, and the nature of live news reporting. Meaning it would still occasionally embed content from X within their article pages.

Furthermore, reporters for The Guardian will be allowed to access X to gather news. Although the media house acknowledges the role of social media as a significant tool for media organisations, it has decided not to post content on X stating that the platform is currently not conducive to the brand of journalism The Guardian follows.