Hyderabad’s royal jewellery continues to charm celebrity brides, and it looks like the city’s timeless Nizami heritage has found yet another admirer. Over the years, stars like Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara made headlines by embracing the iconic Satlada Haar, a multi-layered pearl necklace synonymous with Hyderabadi royalty. Now, another celebrity bride has quietly added a Deccani touch to her wedding look, Gauri Spratt.

Aamir Khan and entrepreneur Gauri Spratt tied the knot on July 5, 2026, in an intimate registered ceremony held at the actor’s Bandra residence in Mumbai. Staying true to the growing trend of understated luxury, Gauri skipped the traditional red bridal look and instead opted for an elegant ivory and pastel-hued lehenga paired with classic polki jewellery.

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan (Instagram)

But it wasn’t just her minimalist bridal aesthetic that caught our attention.

Everyone noticed Gauri Spratt’s lehenga, but not this Hyderabadi jewel

Nestled among her bridal jewels was the Pathani Haar, one of Hyderabad’s most treasured Nizami heirloom necklaces. While the name traces its roots to the Pathan community, the necklace was embraced and refined by Hyderabad’s royal courts over generations, eventually becoming a signature piece of Deccani jewellery, as per multiple jewellery websites and information available online. Today, heritage jewellers continue to regard it as one of the finest examples of Nizami craftsmanship.

More about the Pathani Haar

Unlike the famous Satlada Haar, known for its cascading layers of pearls, the Pathani Haar is celebrated for its bold polki craftsmanship. Traditionally handcrafted using the intricate Jadau or Pacchi setting techniques, it features hand-set gemstones or polki stones, making every piece a work of art.

For Hyderabadis, the Pathani Haar is far more than a statement necklace. It is an heirloom often passed down through generations and remains a cherished choice for weddings, Eid celebrations and grand family occasions. Its enduring appeal has also sparked a modern revival, with heritage jewellers as well as stores around Laad Bazaar and Gulzar Houz continuing to craft contemporary versions for a new generation of brides.

With Gauri Spratt’s intimate bridal look now adding the Pathani Haar to the growing list of celebrity-approved Hyderabadi jewels, one thing is clear. Nizami elegance continues to captivate brides far beyond the City of Pearls.