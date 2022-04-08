The Kapil Sharma Show finally ends? Watch the viral video

Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show fans wait for the weekend to arrive to watch their most-loved comedy show. The third season of the show which started off in July last year has been constantly entertaining the viewers with an extra dose of laughter and the viewers have been loving every bit of it.

However, latest buzz is that the celebrity chat show is finally pulling of its plug. The report in Telly Chakkar suggests that the ongoing season would be its last season. This piece of news has left the fans worried.

The speculations sparked off after Sony TV, on Thursday, took to Instagram and announced a new comedy show titled India’s Laughter Champion. While not much details about this new show have been revealed so far, fans started wondering if it is going to The Kapil Sharma Show soon. Several netizens also speculated if actor-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will now return on small screens with the new comedy show.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

A few days ago, it was reported that The Kapil Sharma Show will soon go off-air temporarily because of Kapil Sharma’s other commitments. He has a movie with Nandita Das where he plays the role of a delivery guy.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others. Archana Puran Singh is the special judge who replaced Navjot couple of years ago.