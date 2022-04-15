‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri shares fake death threat letter online

A letter shared by ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri, in another attempt to promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims, was found to be fake by a fact-checking company.

Alt News, on Friday, refuted claims of the director who shared a letter on social media allegedly from a terrorist organisation issuing threats of violence towards Kashmiri pandits. The director had captioned the post, “Latest DEATH THREAT letter to all non-Muslims who don’t follow ALLAH. Is this TRUTH or PROPAGANDA?”

The fake letter gained that traction online since being posted on Wednesday with news portals calling it “a big threat” was, however, found to be fake.

Latest DEATH THREAT letter to all non Muslims who don’t follow ALLAH.



Is this TRUTH or PROPAGANDA? क़ौमी नफ़रत का सत्य या झूठी कहानी?



Dear Comrades, now who is provoking them? Should we tell this TRUTH or cover it up like Kashmir Genocide of Hindus? pic.twitter.com/drNpTgPwiN — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 13, 2022

According to Alt news, there are many inconsistencies in the letter that point toward it being fake. For example, the word “Lashkar” is misspelled as “Lashker” in the unsigned letter. Also, the logo on the letterhead is of a different terror group – Jamaat-e-Dawa (JuD).

The fact-check also said that there were factual inconsistencies.