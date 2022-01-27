‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 premiere date announced

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 27th January 2022 10:22 pm IST
Washington: ‘The Masked Singer’ is all set to return with its seventh season on March 9, 2022.

The show will include a new cast of celebrity competitors who perform in elaborate costumes that conceal their identities.

As per Variety, host Nick Cannon and panellists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy will return to the upcoming new season.

Last season featured Todrick Hall, Honey Boo Boo and Toni Braxton and was ultimately won by singer Jewel, who performed as the “Queen of Hearts.”

Moira Ross, Craig Plestis and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers, and Ross also serves as showrunner.

The first episode of the new season will air on March 9 at 8 pm ET.

