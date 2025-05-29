The name ‘Operation Sindoor’ politically motivated: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the anti-terror operation against Pakistan as “Operation Sindoor”, asserting that the name of the operation is politically motivated.

“The name ‘Operation Sindoor‘ was their brainchild. It is politically motivated. I did not want to say this, especially when the multi-party delegations are visiting several countries and explaining India’s stand. But today, the Prime Minister came to West Bengal with the motive of political propaganda,” said the Chief Minister.

Earlier, while addressing a rally in Alipurduar district, PM Modi slammed the West Bengal government and ruling Trinamool Congress on multiple issues facing the state.

Also Read Bypoll in Bengal’s Kaliganj seat acid test for CM Mamata Banerjee

The Chief Minister also accused the Prime Minister of encouraging divisive politics through his address at Alipurduar.

“First, he (PM Modi) described himself as a tea-seller. Thereafter, he described himself as a guard. Now he has come here to sell Sindoor,” the Chief Minister said.

Commenting on the allegation by the Prime Minister that the ruling Trinamool Congress and the state government encouraged hooliganism in minority-dominated Murshidabad district for appeasement politics, the Chief Minister said that in reality, the communal violence at Murshidabad was masterminded, planned, and triggered by the BJP.

“The BJP always triggers communal violence, and they did the same thing at Murshidabad also. We have definite proof of it. When the time comes, we will share those proofs with the media,” the Chief Minister said.

Reacting to the allegation of the Prime Minister against Trinamool Congress on the issue of corruption, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister should first speak of the corruption in the BJP-ruled states before raising his fingers towards West Bengal.

“Corruption is much more prevalent in the BJP-ruled states. But no action is taken to check the corruption,” the Chief Minister said.

She also claimed that before criticising the West Bengal government, the Prime Minister should first ensure that the central dues under different centrally-sponsored schemes to the state government are released.

“A massive amount of Rs 1.75 lakh crore is due to us. The Prime Minister should first clear those dues and then criticise us,” the Chief Minister said.