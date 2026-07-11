The Odyssey star Matt Damon wants to collaborate with Shekhar Kapur

Mumbai: Hollywood star Matt Damon, who is gearing up for the release of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”, has expressed his desire to work with acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

The actor revealed that he almost collaborated with Kapur in 2002 but had to pass on the opportunity due to prior commitments to another film.

Damon is in India with Nolan and Tom Holland for the promotions of their upcoming epic fantasy action film. During a press conference in Mumbai, the 55-year-old star was asked about collaborating with an Indian filmmaker.

To which, the Hollywood star said that he wants to collaborate with National Award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. He went on to reveal that he did get an opportunity to star in his 2002 epic war drama “The Four Feathers” but couldn’t take up the film as he was already working on “The Bourne Identity.”

The Four Feathers, directed by Shekhar Kapur, stars Heath Ledger, Wes Bentley, Djimon Hounsou and Kate Hudson. The film is set during the British Army’s Gordon Relief Expedition in Sudan, well after the formation of Mahdiyya, it tells the story of a young man accused of cowardice.

This film, with altered plot events, is the latest in a long line of cinematic adaptations of the 1902 novel The Four Feathers by A.E.W. Mason.

Talking about The Bourne Identity, the action-thriller film directed by Doug Liman. Based on Robert Ludlum’s 1980 novel of the same name, it is the first installment in the Bourne franchise, and stars Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen, Brian Cox, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Meanwhile, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic the Odyssey. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, and chronicles his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War and his encounters with mythical beings as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope.