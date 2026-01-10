Hyderabad: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab has made a grand opening at the box office, earning Rs.100 crore worldwide on Day 1, despite negative reviews. The horror-comedy film, where Prabhas plays a hypnotist, grossed Rs. 54 crore in India and Rs. 26 crore overseas, with an additional Rs. 9 crore from Thursday’s paid previews.

The Raja Saab Leaked In HD Print

In a major setback, the HD print of The Raja Saab was leaked online, complete with English subtitles. This piracy leak could harm the film’s box office revenue as many may opt for illegal viewing. The high-quality print circulating online is a blow to the makers, who worked hard to release the film in theaters.

Comparison With Kalki 2898 AD

Though the Day 1 collection is impressive, it falls short compared to Prabhas’ previous film, Kalki 2898 AD, which earned Rs. 191 crore on Day 1. The film had a strong opening, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. It went on to gross Rs. 1100 crore over its lifetime run, making The Raja Saab’s Rs. 100 crore a notable achievement, but still a step behind.

Impact on Dhurandhar’s Box Office

The Raja Saab has also slowed the performance of Dhurandhar, which had been a box office juggernaut. After 36 days, Dhurandhar collected Rs. 3.5 crore, a significant drop, as The Raja Saab started dominating the ticket windows.

About the Film

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and others. Prabhas shared that the film brought tears to director Maruthi’s eyes due to the pressure of three years of hard work. Despite the critical response, the film’s box office success is undeniable, though the piracy leak remains a major issue.