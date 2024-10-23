The Raja Saab: Prabhas is shooting in Moinabad, more details

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming film The Raja Saab, which has already garnered massive attention from fans. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, the makers of the film are teasing a big update about the project that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

'The CALM before the storm’ 💥 — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) October 23, 2024

But there’s another exciting piece of news regarding The Raja Saab, its grand set design!

A significant portion of The Raja Saab is being shot on a custom-built set that spans a whopping 40,000 sq. ft. This set, erected on property owned by People Media Factory in Aziznagar, Moinabad, is said the largest interior set ever constructed for any Indian film, as per reports. Months of meticulous planning went into its creation, with art director Rajeevan working tirelessly to bring director Maruthi’s vision to life.

Entertainment was packed, excitement peaked 💥



The King of Swag is here to bring you an MASSIVE treat with his UNMATCHED AURA 🤩❤‍🔥#TheRajaSaabOnApril10th #TheRajaSaab #Prabhas #ShreyasMedia #ShreyasGroup pic.twitter.com/s5bFINskbc — Shreyas Media (@shreyasgroup) October 22, 2024

Tight Security to Prevent Leaks

Given the scale of the production, security has been ramped up to ensure no leaks make their way to social media. Strict policies have been put in place. A report in Telugu 360 said that only special guests are allowed on set, and even they must keep their mobile phones in flight mode. Additionally, Prabhas’ personal team is overseeing security to ensure no footage or details slip through the cracks.

The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead, alongside leading ladies Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Agerwal. The movie is being produced by People Media Factory and is scheduled for a grand release on April 10, 2025.