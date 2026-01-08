Hyderabad: The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead, is currently one of the most talked-about films in India. With the much-hyped horror-comedy set to hit theatres on January 9, excitement is running high among fans, driven by the strong buzz around its trailer, teasers, and posters.

Alongside the anticipation, discussions around the film’s massive budget and cast salaries have also grabbed attention. As reported earlier, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently revealed that The Raja Saab has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore.

Now, details about Prabhas’ remuneration for the film are doing the rounds.

Prabhas’ salary for The Raja Saab

Known as one of the highest-paid stars in the South Indian film industry, Prabhas reportedly charges around Rs 150 crore per film. However, for The Raja Saab, the actor has allegedly agreed to a 33 per cent pay cut, bringing his fee down to approximately Rs 100 crore.

The Raja Saab actor Prabhas (Image Source: X)

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast. Check out their salaries.

Other cast salary list

Sanjay Dutt, who plays a menacing ghost, is said to have charged around Rs 5–6 crore for his role.

Among the leading ladies, Malavika Mohanan reportedly received Rs 2 crore, while Nidhhi Agerwal was paid between Rs 1.2 and Rs 1.5 crore. Riddhi Kumar, who plays a pivotal role, is said to have earned around Rs 3 crore.

Director Maruthi, who has helmed the project, reportedly received a fee of Rs 18 crore.

With its grand scale, star power, and genre blend, all eyes are now on The Raja Saab’s box office performance as it gears up for its theatrical release.