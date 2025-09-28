The Raja Saab trailer launch confirmed, release date revealed

Hyderabad: Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood and among the biggest stars in Indian cinema today. His superstardom grew to global heights after the success of Baahubali, which turned him into a household name across India and beyond. With his larger-than-life screen presence and massive fan following, every film of Prabhas is celebrated like a festival by fans.

Trailer Launch

Fans are eagerly waiting for his next film, The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The makers have announced that the trailer will be released on September 29, 2025, at 6 PM. The news was revealed with a powerful poster featuring Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt. The trailer will be available on YouTube, Instagram, and X.

Star Cast and Crew

The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy featuring Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt plays a key role. The film is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Thaman S is composing the music, with cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Story and Genre

The story revolves around a young heir who embraces both his royal heritage and rebellious spirit. The movie blends horror and comedy in a refreshing style that promises to entertain audiences across languages.

The film will hit theatres on January 9, 2026, as a grand pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Reports suggest the budget has crossed Rs. 400 crore, making it one of the costliest Telugu films ever. With the trailer in September and the first song arriving on October 23, 2025, the buzz is only getting stronger.