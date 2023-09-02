The relevance of Prophet Muhammad’s teachings across ages

Hyderabad: Remember the time when you had your ear tweaked. Or you were made to stand on the bench for not doing the homework. Challenging moments they seemed at that point of time, surely. Now we know they were valuable life lessons in responsibility and discipline. We also realise the well-meaning intentions of the teacher behind these actions.

As September 5 draws near everyone gets ready to pay homage to the unsung heroes who inspired hopes, ignited imagination and instilled life skills in us. On this occasion, it is worthwhile to recall the timeless teachings of the Prophet of Islam. The greatest of educators, his pedagogy continues to open minds and touch hearts in a way no one else can. Not just his followers, but even others can learn a lot from his teaching methodology and enrich their lives.

Many people, even some Muslims, consider Prophet Muhammad to be just a Messenger of Allah. They are, of course, right. But more than an Apostle, he was sent by Allah to explain, teach, and instruct people with the Quranic wisdom. Though unlettered himself, his teachings are such that they guide one in every chapter of life. He lived in a desert environment and yet delivered a message that is all-inclusive for the entire mankind. In his classroom, no distinction was made between students on the basis of intelligence and social standing. The Prophet led by example and preached what he practiced.

Huwallazi ba’asa fil-ummiyyina rasulam min-hum yatlu alaihim ayatihi wa yuzakkihim wa yuallimuhumul – kitaba wal-hikmata wa in kanu min qablu lafi dalalim mubin. A-Jumua, 2. (It is He who sent among the illiterate ones a Messenger from among them – reciting to them His verses, purifying them and teaching them the book and wisdom, although they were in manifest error before.)

Influence of good teacher

We all know how the influence of a good teacher extends beyond the classroom, well into the future. But when it comes to Prophet Muhammad, his teachings serve as a beacon light – inspiring and impacting the lives of the believers down the ages. Even his bitter enemies and adversaries are easily won over by his noble personality and teachings..

We all know that Prophet Muhammad was sent with the express purpose of teaching and guidinghumanity onto the right path. For this he adopted a variety of techniques – analogies, similes, anecdotes, diagrams, gestures, humour, interactive dialogue, repetition, physical contact and continuous evolution to drive home the message. This pedagogical dimension of the Prophet is something which is not much highlighted and talked about.

His mission was all the more difficult as he was sent to tame and correct the Arabs who were stern, extremely crude and detestable in temperament. The Prophet showed exemplary patience, compassion and kindness in dealing with them. He was very methodical in explaining matters. He would repeat everything thrice. “If one wants to count his words, one could do so”, says his dearest wife, Hazrat Aisha. When he had to correct or reprimand a person he did so in a subtle way without hurting the sentiments.

Sublime character

A study of the Prophet’s sunnah (tradition), his unblemished life, and his sublime character shows that he taught through his actions, making it easy for the people to emulate him. Sometimes he would answer the questioner according to the level of his understanding, an important principle in teaching. Sometimes he would answer more than what a person had asked for. He would convey the meaning through example, drawing or through a simile. As teaching aids he taught through allusion, comparison and debate. The Messenger of Allah adopted a gradual approach in teaching so that it becomes easy for one to absorb and memorise things. Also he would speak about the most important aspects first and then the less important.

Laqad kana lakum fi rasulilllahi uswatun hasanatul liman kana yarjullaha wal-yaumal-akhira wa zakarallaha kasira (Al-Ahzaab, 21)

(You have an excellent example in the Messenger of Allah, for anyone who seeks Allah and the Last Day, and remembers Allah abundantly.)

Another notable feature of his teaching was that he answered questions taking into consideration the conditions, circumstances and abilities of the questioner. Sometimes he would give two different replies to the same question. There is an incident in the book of Hadith which says how a young man came to the Prophet and asked: “O Rasullah! Can I kiss my wife while I am fasting?.” The Prophet replied, “No”. After sometime an old man approached and put the same question and the Prophet said, “Yes”. The Prophet’s companions, who were present on the occasion, were amazed at the two different replies and started looking at each other in surprise. Clarifying their doubt, the Prophet said. “The old man can control himself.” On the contrary, the young man might not stop at kissing and may proceed further nullifying his fast, the Prophet explained.

Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Great teacher

There are a number of such incidents in the Prophet’s life which illustrate what a great teacher he was and how he answered to each person according to what was important and appropriate to his situation. Another important lesson for everyone, particularly teachers, is that there is nothing wrong in saying “I do not know” when you really don’t know the answer. Such a reply will not diminish the status of an aalim or mufti, scholars say.

When a man asked the Prophet about the final hour, he replied, “The one who is questioned does not know any more than the one who is asking.” What the Prophet meant was nobody has knowledge about the final hour except Allah.

Two books which are recently published make for interesting reading and are an excellent reference in educational methodology. One Muhammad the Perfect Teacher by Sheikh Abd Al-Fattah Abu Ghuddah gives a rare insight into the teaching methods of the Prophet. Another book by Muhammad Salih Al-Munajjid titled The Prophet’s Methods of Correcting People’s Mistakes tells how a teacher should not expect people to be perfect and infallible and deal with them in a realistic manner.

Every son of Adam sins

Every son of Adam sins and the best of sinners are the repentant. (Hadith, Jami at-Tirmidhi)

Making mistakes is part of human nature. But there is a distinction between one who errs out of ignorance and one who errs despite his knowledge. Correcting mistakes also forms part of education and it should be done in a subtle way. For those engaged in the field of education, these books are indispensable. The prophetic way of teaching would help one not only in imparting spiritual education but also in our day-to-day life.

The mediocre teacher tells; the good teacher explains; the superior teacher demonstrates; great teacher inspires. But the didactic ways of a divinely guided Prophet are timeless and infallible.