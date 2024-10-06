The role Salman declined that launched Shah Rukh’s stardom

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood today. They have worked hard to reach the top of the industry. What many people don’t know is that the movie that made Shah Rukh Khan a superstar, Baazigar, was first offered to Salman Khan.

Baazigar: Shah Rukh’s Breakthrough

In 1993, Baazigar became a huge hit, turning Shah Rukh Khan into a star. His performance as a negative character was praised by everyone. The movie, directed by Abbas-Mustan, was full of drama and thrills, and it is still remembered as one of the best Bollywood films.

Why Salman Rejected Baazigar

Before Shah Rukh was cast, the lead role of Vicky Malhotra was offered to Salman Khan. However, Salman didn’t want to play a villain early in his career. He even took advice from his father, Salim Khan, who suggested not doing the role.

Salman revealed in a TV show that while he liked the story, he didn’t want to play a character that was too negative. He also suggested adding a mother’s character to soften the role, but the directors did not agree at first.

Shah Rukh Steps In

After Salman declined, Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role, and he accepted it. Interestingly, after the movie was completed, the directors decided to include the mother’s character, which was Salman’s suggestion. Rakhee Gulzar played the role of Vicky’s mother, giving the movie more emotional depth.

In an interview in 2007, Salman Khan said he had no regrets about rejecting Baazigar. He was happy that the movie helped Shah Rukh rise to fame. Salman mentioned that if he had taken the role, Shah Rukh might not have become the superstar he is today.