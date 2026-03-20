The Shah Rukh Khan song that features 15+ Bollywood films

The song stands out for its ability to connect old and new audiences, each lyric represents a different time in cinema, showcasing how storytelling, music, and performances have evolved over the decades

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 20th March 2026 5:58 pm IST
Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, often called the King of Romance, has given Indian cinema some of its most iconic love stories. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, his films have defined romance for generations. Among his many memorable movies, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi holds a special place for its simplicity, emotional depth, and unique tribute to Bollywood’s golden past.

Released in 2008, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, directed by Aditya Chopra, marked the debut of Anushka Sharma. The film follows Surinder Sahni, a shy and ordinary man, and Taani, a lively young woman who dreams of a different life.

What makes the film stand out is Shah Rukh Khan’s dual portrayal. As Surinder, he is quiet and grounded, while his alter ego Raj, is confident and full of energy. The story beautifully shows that true love lies in acceptance and small gestures rather than grand displays.

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The song that connects generations

One of the biggest highlights of the film is the song “Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte.” This track is not just a song but a celebration of Hindi cinema. It cleverly blends references to around 15 to 18 classic songs and films, taking viewers on a nostalgic journey through different eras.

List of Classic Songs Referenced

  •  Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua
  •  Awara Hoon
  •  Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan
  •  Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukaar
  •  Jiya O Jiya Kuch Bol Do
  •  Tere Ghar Ke Samne
  •  Pal Bhar Ke Liye Koi Hume Pyar Kar Le
  •  Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe (Yahoo)
  •  O Haseena Zulfon Wali
  •  Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Hue
  •  Jai Jai Shiv Shankar
  •  Mere Sapno Ki Rani
  •  Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana
  •  Kuch Toh Log Kahenge
  •  Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar
  •  Hum Kisise Kum Nahin
  •  Yeh Vaada Raha
  •  Chandni O Meri Chandni

List of movies referenced in the song

Here are some of the classic films connected to the song:

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  •  Awara (1951)
  •  Shree 420 (1955)
  •  Anari (1959)
  •  Sangam (1964)
  •  Junglee (1961)
  •  Teesri Manzil (1966)
  •  Prince (1969)
  •  Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963)
  •  Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai (1961)
  •  John Jani Janardhan (1984)
  •  Hum Kisise Kum Nahin (1977)
  • Amar Prem (1972)
  • Kati Patang (1971)
  •  Karz (1980)
  •  Yeh Vaada Raha (1982)
  • Chandni (1989)

The song stands out for its ability to connect old and new audiences. Each lyric represents a different time in cinema, showcasing how storytelling, music, and performances have evolved over the decades.

Even years after its release, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi remains a fan favorite. Its relatable story, soulful music, and heartfelt performances continue to resonate with viewers.

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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 20th March 2026 5:58 pm IST

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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