The Siasat Daily's Amir Ali Khan calls upon Telangana CM

Deputy chief minister Mallu Batti Vikramarka, irrigation & CAD minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu were also present in the meeting

The Siasat Daily's news editor Amir Ali Khan meets Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 10

Hyderabad: News editor of The Siasat Daily, Amer Ali Khan, called upon Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 10, and discussed various developmental issues, especially those pertaining to the minority community.

Deputy chief minister Mallu Batti Vikramarka, irrigation & CAD minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Amer Ali Khan, the CM, and cabinet ministers spoke at length about the governance and effective implementation of various government schemes.

