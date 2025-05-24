Mumbai: The Indian reality series scene is about to get a more spicier with the arrival of The Traitors on Prime Video.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who previously hosted Bigg Boss OTT, returns to the reality space as the host of The Traitors. In the recently released announcement video, Karan builds anticipation by referencing hit Prime Video titles like Paatal Lok, Farzi, and Mirzapur, before diving into the gripping theme of his new show.

“Unexpected turns, merciless backstabbing, and just one thing for sure betrayal,” he says in his signature style. Wrapping up the video, he adds, “I’ll be the host where no one is anyone’s real friend. Welcome to The Traitors, where trust ends and the game begins. Rise and shine, it’s betrayal time.”

The first season of The Traitors India brings together a mix of celebrities, influencers, and public figures from different walks of life. Here’s a look at the full list of contestants:

Contestants of The Traitors India Season 1

Karan Kundrra Jasmin Bhasin Raftaar Raj Kundra Uorfi Javed Jannat Zubair Purav Jha Harsh Gujral Elvish Yadav Mukesh Chhabra Maheep Kapoor Rebel Kid (Apoorva Mukhija) Sudhanshu Pandey Sufi Motiwala Sahil Salathia Ashish Vidyarthi

Highest-paid contestant of The Traitors

According to Filmibeat, actor and television personality Karan Kundrra is going to be the highest-paid contestant on The Traitors, charging a whopping amount for his participation. Other notable names like Raftaar, Raj Kundra, and Harsh Gujral have also signed the show for premium fees.

The show is set to premiere on 12 June on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed reality series, produced in collaboration with All3Media International and BBC Studios India Production.