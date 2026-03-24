Mumbai: After the grand success of the first season, all eyes are now on the upcoming edition of The Traitors India. With several reality shows like Lock Upp 2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 also in the pipeline, excitement among fans is at an all-time high. And now, fresh updates about The Traitors India season 2 have already started creating a buzz online.

According to reports, the shooting for The Traitors India season 2 is likely to begin soon. The makers are planning a grand setup this time, with filming expected to take place at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Nearly 20 celebrities are said to be part of the show, making it one of the most star-packed reality lineups in recent times.

Host Karan Johar is reportedly already on location, with a few initial shots said to have been completed. The upcoming season is being described as bigger, grander, and filled with even more drama and strategic gameplay.

The Traitors season 2 confirmed contestants

According to insiders close to the show, the list of participants includes a mix of influencers, actors, and reality TV stars:

Elvish Yadav

Munawar Faruqui

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan

Shweta Tiwari

Rubina Dilaik

Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu Baazi)

Mallika Sherawat

Rhea Chakraborty

Shalini Passi

Sanjay Kapoor

Dalip Tahil

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss Winner Shweta Tiwari and Rubina Dilaik are confirmed to participate in THE TRAITORS Season 2. pic.twitter.com/nENJKtgC3l — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 23, 2026

The inclusion of several Bigg Boss winners has further amplified fan excitement, hinting at intense competition ahead.

About the show format

The Traitors India is a high-stakes reality game show built around trust, deception, and strategy. Contestants work together to complete tasks, but among them are secret “traitors” who sabotage the group from within. The challenge lies in identifying and eliminating these traitors before they take control of the game.

Produced by BBC Worldwide India, the show made its debut in 2025 and quickly gained popularity for its gripping format and unpredictable twists.

The Traitors season 1 recap

The inaugural season, which streamed on Amazon Prime Video, saw Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerge as winners. The duo successfully identified and voted out the final traitors, Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha taking home a prize pool of Rs 70.5 lakh.

With a diverse mix of personalities and a grander setup, The Traitors India season 2 promises more mind games, unexpected alliances, and shocking betrayals. If early reports are anything to go by, this season could easily surpass the success of its debut.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on The Traitors season 2 and other reality shows.