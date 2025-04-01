The US is still El Dorado for Indians; dream of a better life turns them into illegal immigrants

Illegal immigration to the United States is emerging as a significant issue between the two countries. India has one of the highest numbers of illegal immigrants in the US, with an estimated 750,000 people.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two countries have built better relations. However, President Donald Trump’s early decision to target illegal immigrants for deportation included many people from India. In his second term, Trump focuses on two main issues: sending unlawful immigrants back to their home countries and addressing reciprocal tariff policies.

President Trump said last month, “For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens onto military aircraft and flying them back to their countries of origin.”

While Trump justifies the deportation, India is also ready to accept the identified immigrants. Regarding immigration, Modi and Trump are on the same page. Offering to cooperate fully, Modi said, “The young, vulnerable, and poor people of India are fooled into immigration. These are children of very ordinary families who are lured by big dreams and big promises. Many are brought in without knowing why they are being brought in – many brought in through a human-trafficking system.”

India is cooperating

New Delhi has cooperated with the deportation process. After a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump indicated that Modi would take the appropriate measures for the return of illegal Indian immigrants. The Modi government is actively involved in the deportation process, ensuring it is carried out humanely and respectfully.



The H-1B visa programme brings skilled foreign workers to the United States. It has sparked debate, with critics claiming it harms American workers. Supporters say it helps US companies by providing talented employees. While the skilled workers benefit US employers, Indian professionals in the technology industry are among the biggest beneficiaries of the H1-B visa programme. In fiscal year 2024, USCIS approved 130,000 H-1B visas, with a significant portion going to Indian-origin companies, accounting for roughly 20% of the total.

The US has two mainland borders through which illegal immigrants penetrate. The southern border along Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas, which borders Mexico, sees the most migrant crossings. Then there’s the US-Canada border spanning 11 states. Before 2010, encounters involving Indians at the two borders were minimal.

Indians began moving to the US in large numbers during the 1960s when US immigration policies were more lenient. The motivation to migrate remains strong, though India is now the world’s fifth-largest economy.

American dream



Indians migrate for various reasons. Some are lured by the American dream, others to seek a better life and many more for better living conditions. Some pay massive amounts of money to deceitful traffickers who promise them entry illegally into the US. They usually charge between Rs 20 lakhs and Rs 50 lakhs and often do not deliver.

From 2009 to 2024, about 16,000 Indians were deported, according to officials. Under Obama, the average number of deportations was 750 per year. Under Trump’s first term, this increased to 1,550 per year; it dropped to 900 per year under Biden.

The PEW study finds that the states with the most significant Indian migrant populations—California (112,000), Texas (61,000), New Jersey (55,000), New York (43,000), and Illinois (31,000)—also have the highest numbers of illegal Indian immigrants.

The number of Indian asylum requests in the United States has increased significantly. These requests rose from about 5,000 in 2021 to over 51,000 in 2023, a tenfold increase in just two years. According to the BBC, Indian asylum seekers are also mainly from Punjab and Haryana. The BBC, Quoting from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data, notes the number of asylum seekers has increased significantly.

Similar patterns are also seen in Canada, the UK, and Australia. Indians are among the most prominent groups seeking asylum.

Illegal stay



Some Indians arrive lawfully and overstay their visas. Many of these individuals entered the country legally with temporary visas but stayed longer without a valid visa. Others cross the borders without authorization. The Trump administration identified nearly 18,000 Indian illegal immigrants for repatriation. In the year 2023-2024, the US Department of Homeland Security deported over 1,100 undocumented Indian nationals. This trend continues from actions started by the Biden administration.

Worldwide, 495 repatriation flights have returned 160,000 individuals to 145 countries, including India. At another level, Indians remain the largest recipients of skilled worker visas in the US.

India needs to take quick and precise action against illegal migration networks and educate the public about the dangers of illegal immigration.

Stringent action needed



Law enforcement agencies should arrest and prosecute human traffickers. Awareness campaigns can teach people about safe, legal ways to migrate and the risks of entering the country illegally. This is essential to keep India’s immigration strong.

The Indian government should improve the monitoring of illegal migration routes and strengthen controls at airports and border checkpoints. The government also needs to help deported Indians reintegrate into society.