Theatre workshop at Ravindra Bharathi promotes acting, talent development

Hyderabad: A month-long theatre workshop is set to take place at Ravindra Bharathi, in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, and Global Entertainment and Media Services. The workshop will commence with auditions scheduled for May 27 and 28 at the conference hall of Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.

The organizers, Adla Satish Kumar, founder director of the MLTWS Workshop, and executive director of Global Entertainment & Media Services India and acclaimed actor Safi Quadri announced that the workshop will provide free training in stage and film acting, voice-over, dance, and other related disciplines. Merit certificates will be awarded at the end of the one-month training program.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of The Siasat Daily, and Amer Ali Khan, News Editor, unveiled an Urdu poster promoting the workshop. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan commended the government’s initiative in discovering raw talent and expressed his appreciation for Satish’s efforts in providing a platform for individuals to showcase their skills. He emphasized that many people pass away with unfulfilled ambitions due to the lack of opportunities.

Amer Ali Khan stated that the workshop will be beneficial for aspiring writers, directors, actors, and news anchors. He highlighted the hidden talent present in rural areas and stressed the importance of nurturing and showcasing it. He particularly commended Adla Satish for his contribution.

It is worth noting that children, youth, and individuals ranging from 5 to 50 years of age are eligible to participate in the workshop. The launch of the workshop poster was attended by Young Hero Sampath, Elite Cloud Photographer Younus Farhan, Sriman, Zahed Farooqui and Mohammad Riyaz Ahmed from Siasat TV, and Shahnawaz Baig.

For further information regarding the workshop, interested individuals can contact Satish Kumar at 9573585137 or Safi Quadri at 8008234123.