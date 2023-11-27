Theatrical rights of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal sold for Rs…

All eyes are now on how Animal will perform after hitting theaters on December 1

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th November 2023 2:43 pm IST
Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film, ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Rashmika Mandanna, has already captured the hearts of fans with its gripping trailer. Anticipation is running high as the romantic crime drama is set to hit screens on December 1.

The movie has been creating a buzz long before its release, thanks to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s knack for keeping audiences hooked with engaging teasers, posters, and a compelling trailer. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release after the songs and promotional material received an overwhelming response.

In a crazy update on the film, popular producer and distributor Dil Raju has acquired the theatrical rights for ‘Animal’ in the Telugu states for a whopping Rs 15 crores. Yes, you read that right! This record-breaking deal reflects the immense buzz and expectations surrounding the movie.

Dil Raju plans to release the film in Telugu states in all languages, ensuring a wide reach.

For the North Indian belt, T Series has secured the rights for the film’s release. Their amount has not been revealed yet.

