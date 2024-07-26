Their service, sacrifice will continue to inspire: Rajnath Singh on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1999 Kargil war and said their service and sacrifice will continue to inspire every Indian and the coming generations.

In a post on X, the Union Minister said, “Today, on 25th anniversary of #KargilVijayDiwas, we remember the indomitable spirit and courage of the brave soldiers who fought valiantly in 1999 war. Their unwavering commitment, valour and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe and secure. Their service and sacrifice will continue to inspire every Indian and our coming generations.”

The Kargil War lasted for three months during which the Indian Army backed by the Air Force pushed back Pakistani Army regulars from tough and rugged mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in one of the most challenging military operations in India’s Independence history.

Over 500 brave soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice to make the country proud.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute at the War Memorial in Kargil where security was heightened.

On the eve of Kargil Diwas, PM Modi posted on X and stated, “Tomorrow, 26th July, is a very special day for every Indian. We will mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a day to pay homage to all those who protect our nation.”He further said that he would visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tribute to India’s brave heroes. The post adds, “Work will also commence for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project. This project is important to improve connectivity to Leh, especially during bad weather.”